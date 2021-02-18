BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services and MDOT MVA are working to secure state-issued identification cards for individuals experiencing homelessness.
Officials say this is a critical step for people experiencing homelessness to become “document ready” to receive housing through city housing programs.
Baltimore City and MDOT MVA officials hosted three on-site events in December at local emergency shelters.
Staff met with about 60 program participants and processed their Maryland ID card applications.
“This partnership is life-changing for many of those experiencing homelessness in our communities, as they now have a vital piece of personal documentation that is often a missing link in the effort to obtain housing and other benefits, and secure employment,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “I want to thank MDOT MVA for their work on this as we continue to work to eliminate homelessness in Baltimore.”