BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The mass vaccination site at the Baltimore Convention Center will open Friday, while the Six Flags location will operate on a modified schedule due to the recent winter weather, officials announced Thursday night.
Due to the inclement weather, the mass vaccination site at Six Flags will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site will accommodate all scheduled appointments by utilizing the following system:
- Individuals with appointment times between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. should arrive between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
- Individuals with appointment times between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. should arrive between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
- Individuals with appointment times after 10 a.m. should arrive at the scheduled time.
The Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital will be open as scheduled for both vaccination and testing.
Patients unable to attend can call 410-649-6200 to reschedule.
