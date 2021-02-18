BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The VA Maryland Health Care System has administered 9,700 first doses to veterans and 2,700 second doses.
"We are encouraged by the number of Maryland veterans we have been able to vaccinate so far and look forward to meeting VA's goal of offering vaccines to all eligible Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated," VA Maryland Health Care System Director Jonathan Eckman said.
The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday it vaccinated its one millionth veteran with the first dose of the COVID-10 vaccine. The VA began immunizations in Dec. 2020.
“VA guidance encourages local flexibility in order to maximize COVID-19 vaccine access and efficiency and limit potential vaccine waste,” said Acting VA Under Secretary for Health Richard Stone, M.D. “In this limited supply phase, our COVID-19 vaccination strategy is balancing site-specific resources, facility needs, vaccine availability, and status of the pandemic locally, as well as strict storage, handling and transportation parameters of available vaccines.”
The VA is reaching out to enrolled veterans who are eligible for vaccinations.
For more information, go to www.maryland.va.gov and click on “Sign Up and Stay Informed About the COVID-19 Vaccine”.