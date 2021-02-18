ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The winter weather affecting much of the country, including Maryland, is leading to delays in shipping COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said Thursday.
In an update to local leaders on Thursday, state officials said they anticipate delays in shipments and deliveries, including as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.RELATED: TIMELINE: It's Snowing In Maryland. How Long Will It Last?
On Wednesday, the state’s health department said Moderna vaccines weren’t shipped on Monday or Tuesday and were not likely to ship on Wednesday either. Due to the weather, officials said they expect a “significant back log of orders for distribution once operations resume and every effort will be made to catch up as soon as possible while safely delivering the vaccines.”RELATED: Maryland Weather: Snow, Ice, Freezing Rain Fall Across The State
Pfizer vaccines were also not shipped on Monday but limited quantities were on Tuesday and Wednesday, they added.
A number of COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites, including those at Six Flags America and the Baltimore Convention Center, are closed Thursday due to the weather.MORE: 150+ Crashes Reported Around Maryland As Winter Storm Moves Through
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.