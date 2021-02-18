BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was shot overnight in Baltimore during a dispute, police said.
Officers responded to the 2500 block of Boarman Avenue around 12:48 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a 49-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Investigators learned the woman was shot during a dispute.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2455.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.