ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than one million doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan said as of Friday morning.

Hogan added 94.3% of all first doses have been administered. The state is now averaging 27,796 shots per day.

“I want to thank all of the vaccinators—the Maryland Department of Health, the first responders, the Maryland National Guard, our hospitals, local health departments, and pharmacies—and all of the people who are working around the clock to get shots into arms,” said Hogan. “Even with this good news, this will continue to be a long process for many more months before enough vaccines will be available. The State of Maryland is fully prepared to allocate, deploy, distribute, and utilize every single dose that we are allocated.”

According to federal officials, winter weather continues to affect vaccine shipments to providers and may affect clinics coming up.

“We’ve already built the infrastructure to do from 50,000 to 100,000 shots a day,” Hogan said. “Unfortunately, right now, we only receive a tiny fraction of that from the federal government. This is the same problem that every state, every county, and every city in America has: we simply need more vaccines.”

Another mass vaccination site is set to open at M&T Bank Stadium and Hogan said the state expects the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be available soon.

“We urge Marylanders to remain patient and to please take the vaccine as soon as one becomes available to you so that we can keep ourselves, our friends, and our communities safe, and that we can bring this pandemic to an end,” Hogan added. “We’re all in this together, and we will all get through this together.”

