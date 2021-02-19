ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Friday that 98 percent of stimulus payments have been processed within four days of the RELIEF Act becoming law.
Specifically, 266,985 electronic payments with a value of $113.6 million have been transmitted to banks for deposit into individuals’ accounts, and 148,972 paper checks, totaling $61.7 million, have also been processed, Franchot said.
Under the RELIEF Act, 422,531 recipients are eligible for one-time stimulus payments of $300 or $500.
Taxpayers who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit in Tax Year 2019 and reside in or have permanent residence in Maryland as of February 12 are eligible for payments.
