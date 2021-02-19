BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has gone vegetarian for Lent this year in honor of Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin’s late son Tommy.

“A few weeks ago I told Rep. Raskin that this year I wanted to adopt a vegetarian diet for Lent in memory of his son Tommy,” AOC tweeted Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez said Raskin told her, “Well you’d have to do it the way Tommy would, which means bring people along with you!”

So the New York congresswoman asked her Twitter followers if anyone wanted to join:

Does anyone want to join me? Rules are 1) No judgement 2) Make it your own (you can go full 40 days, just veggie Mondays, etc 3) Be inclusive (no need to observe Lent to join) Please comment w your favorite veggie recipes below! I would like to avoid 40 days of Easy Mac If neither of the above apply but you are in a position to give or help others in this time, please consider doing so in the spirit of Tommy. He loved the world so much and dedicated his life to reducing suffering around the world.

Tommy Raskin, 25, took his own life late last year after battling depression. He was a second year student at Harvard Law School. He ate a vegan diet.

