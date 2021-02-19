BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are searching for a missing 80-year-old woman who was last seen Thursday.
Hedy Angello-Omalsky was last seen in the 1600 block of Spence Street. Police said she’s five-foot-two and weighs 95 pounds.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Ice Continues To Be A Concern Friday
Angello-Omalsky’s family is concerned for her well-being, police said.READ MORE: Alleged Capitol Rioter Matthew Miller Released To His Mother While Awaiting Trial
Anyone with information should call police at 443-984-7385 or 911.MORE NEWS: More Than 1 Million COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In Maryland, Gov. Hogan Says
