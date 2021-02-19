Maryland WeatherIce Continues To Be A Concern Friday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Missing person, Missing woman, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are searching for a missing 80-year-old woman who was last seen Thursday.

Hedy Angello-Omalsky was last seen in the 1600 block of Spence Street. Police said she’s five-foot-two and weighs 95 pounds.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Ice Continues To Be A Concern Friday

Angello-Omalsky’s family is concerned for her well-being, police said.

READ MORE: Alleged Capitol Rioter Matthew Miller Released To His Mother While Awaiting Trial

Hedy Angello-Omalsky. Credit: Baltimore Police

Anyone with information should call police at 443-984-7385 or 911.

MORE NEWS: More Than 1 Million COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In Maryland, Gov. Hogan Says

Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.

CBS Baltimore Staff