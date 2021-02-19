BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis was the driver in a November hit-and-run crash in Baltimore that left multiple people injured, according to a police report.
The crash happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Washington boulevards just before 2 a.m. on November 5. According to the report, a 2020 Lamborghini Urus SUV ran a red light and hit a 2004 Toyota Solara.READ MORE: Boxer Gervonta Davis Involved In Hit-And-Run Accident In Baltimore, Source Says
A source previously told WJZ Davis was in the Lamborghini but did not specify whether he was the driver or a passenger.
According to the report, the three people inside the Lamborghini fled the scene. It lists four people as being in the Toyota, one of whom suffered a suspected serious injury. Two others were listed as having suspected minor injuries and the fourth was listed as having a possible injury.READ MORE: Gervonta Davis Charged With Battery After Viral Video Shows Physical Altercation With Ex-Girlfriend
Fliers had circulated showing an event with Davis at a nightclub earlier that night. A law enforcement source told WJZ Davis was at the club from midnight to 1:30 a.m.
Last February, Davis was charged with battery after a viral video allegedly showed him in an altercation with his ex-girlfriend.
