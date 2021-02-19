Maryland WeatherIce Continues To Be A Concern Friday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LOS ANGELES (WJZ) — TikTok star and Ellicott City native Bryce Hall pleaded not guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges for hosting parties at his rented Hollywood Hills home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hall, 21, was charged August 2020 with one count of causing a public nuisance by conducting a loud and unruly conduct gathering and violating the “Safer LA” emergency declaration, CBS Los Angeles reports.

