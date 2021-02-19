ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added just over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday as the number of hospitalizations continues to fall, data from the state’s health department shows.

The state added 1,008 new cases and 16 new deaths, bringing the totals to 374,974 and 7,495, respectively.

Sixteen fewer people were hospitalized Friday, lowering the total to 1,016. Of those, 744 were in acute care and 272 were in intensive care.

The positivity rate remained nearly flat at 4.12%, down from 4.13% on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, 7,597,220 COVID-19 tests have been conducted; from those tests, 2,951,435 people have tested negative.

A total of 1,013,049 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in the state, 706,885 of which were first doses and 306,164 of which are second doses. Despite some vaccination and testing centers, including the Baltimore Convention Center and Six Flags America, being closed on Thursday due to the weather, the health department reported Friday morning that 22,288 new first dose vaccinations and 20,304 new second dose vaccinations have been administered in the past 24 hours.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,382 (195) 1* Anne Arundel 34,964 (504) 14* Baltimore City 39,701 (846) 21* Baltimore County 49,897 (1,209) 34* Calvert 3,602 (65) 1* Caroline 2,013 (18) 0* Carroll 7,406 (203) 5* Cecil 4,971 (114) 2* Charles 8,686 (151) 2* Dorchester 2,281 (42) 1* Frederick 16,629 (256) 9* Garrett 1,833 (58) 1* Harford 12,212 (227) 4* Howard 15,461 (210) 6* Kent 1,103 (39) 2* Montgomery 62,234 (1,350) 45* Prince George’s 71,817 (1,274) 29* Queen Anne’s 2,529 (37) 1* St. Mary’s 4,979 (112) 0* Somerset 2,361 (30) 0* Talbot 1,832 (31) 0* Washington 12,189 (244) 3* Wicomico 6,672 (141) 0* Worcester 3,220 (90) 1* Data not available 0 (49) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 18,578 (3) 0* 10-19 35,659 (6) 1* 20-29 68,012 (34) 1* 30-39 64,526 (75) 6* 40-49 56,969 (204) 5* 50-59 56,626 (566) 24* 60-69 38,295 (1,184) 18* 70-79 21,827 (1,904) 36* 80+ 14,482 (3,516) 91* Data not available 0 (3) 0* Female 196,416 (3,610) 89* Male 178,558 (3,885) 93* Unknown 0 () 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 107,034 (2,590) 65* Asian (NH) 8,403 (262) 7* White (NH) 129,257 (3,827) 95* Hispanic 60,651 (689) 15* Other (NH) 17,594 (74) 0* Data not available 52,035 (53) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.