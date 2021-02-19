COVID IN MD:State Reports Lowest Case Rate Since November 1
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, College Basketball, Local TV, NCAA, Sports, Talkers

BALTIMORE (AP) — R.J. Eytle-Rock had 15 points and seven rebounds as Maryland-Baltimore County beat Vermont 66-55 on Friday.

Keondre Kennedy and Daniel Akin each had 14 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (14-5, 10-4 America East Conference). Darnell Rogers had 10 points.

READ MORE: 98% Of Stimulus Payments Have Been Processed Within Four Days, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot Says

Vermont scored 20 points in the first half, a season low.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Cold Temperatures, Strong Winds In Store For Weekend

Ryan Davis had 15 points for the Catamounts (10-4, 10-4), whose eight-game winning streak was snapped. Justin Mazzulla added 12 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Powell had seven rebounds.

The Retrievers evened the season series against the Catamounts. Vermont defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 80-71 on Thursday.

MORE NEWS: Driver Injured After Piece Of Ice Strikes Vehicle On Bay Bridge, Police Say

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)