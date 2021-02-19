BALTIMORE (AP) — R.J. Eytle-Rock had 15 points and seven rebounds as Maryland-Baltimore County beat Vermont 66-55 on Friday.
Keondre Kennedy and Daniel Akin each had 14 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (14-5, 10-4 America East Conference). Darnell Rogers had 10 points.
Vermont scored 20 points in the first half, a season low.
Ryan Davis had 15 points for the Catamounts (10-4, 10-4), whose eight-game winning streak was snapped. Justin Mazzulla added 12 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Powell had seven rebounds.
The Retrievers evened the season series against the Catamounts. Vermont defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 80-71 on Thursday.
