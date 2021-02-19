HAGERSTOWN, Md (WJZ) — An accidental kitchen fire broke out in Washington County Wednesday afternoon.
A report from the Maryland State Fire Marshal said the two-story single-family home in the 18000 block of Wilderness Way near Hagerstown was on fire due to a faulty outlet next to a stove.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Police Body-Worn Camera Program To Be Implemented Between July, September 2021
The blaze was discovered by kids playing in the area.
Forty firefighters from the Funkstown Volunteer Fire Company were able to control the flames in 25 minutes.READ MORE: Fire Causes $450K In Damage To St. Mary's County Home, State Fire Marshal's Office Says
No injuries were reported, although one of the homeowner’s pet cats died in the fire. Two dogs and two cats were rescued.
The fire marshal’s office estimates $100,000 in losses, including $75,000 for the home and $25,000 for belongings.
The residents are displaced and getting help from their neighbors.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Ice Continues To Be A Concern Friday; Cold Weekend Ahead
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.