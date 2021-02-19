BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As vendors are submitting their applications for their spot at the Lexington Market, artists can now fill in for one of two spots set for art installations.
The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts and the Municipal Art Society of Baltimore announced two spots are up for grabs.READ MORE: Second Wave Of Applications For Spots In Renovated Lexington Market Now Open Through March 19
The spots are open to artists working and living in Maryland, as well as bordering states, though Baltimore artists and Maryland artists in general are strongly encouraged to apply.
Each of the installations will have a budget of $150,000. Artists can apply for site A, site B or both.READ MORE: Officials Break Ground On $40M Renovation Of Baltimore’s Lexington Market
The deadline is March 23, and the installation is for September 2022. Artists can apply individually or as a team.
The second wave of applications for vendors is due March 19. Construction of the new Lexington Market is set to wrap up early next year.
The application can be found here.