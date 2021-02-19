PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police responded to 34 crashes overnight.
Between 10 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Thursday, troopers also responded to 23 unattended or disabled vehicles and answered 282 calls for service.
From 10p Thurs to 6a Fri, @mdsp responded to 34 crashes and 23 unattended/disabled vehicles and answered 282 calls for service. All counties except Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester have snow emergency plans in effect. Follow https://t.co/jxqlSYD4wc for updated road conditions.
— MD State Police (@MDSP) February 19, 2021
That’s in addition to the 158 crashes they responded to Thursday between 4 a.m. to noon. They also responded to 93 calls for disabled or unattended vehicles.
One of those crashes involved a Montgomery County police cruiser. A county fire department spokesperson tweeted the unoccupied vehicle was blocking the scene of a previous crash on a ramp from the inner loop of Interstate 495 to Route 355 when another vehicle hit the cruiser and tow truck. No serious injuries were reported.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story.