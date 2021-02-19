PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police troopers helped hundreds of motorists as the latest winter weather system took aim at the state.
Between 10 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Thursday, troopers responded to 23 unattended or disabled vehicles and answered 282 calls for service.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Ice Continues To Be A Concern Friday
READ MORE: Alleged Capitol Rioter Matthew Miller Released To His Mother While Awaiting Trial
From 10p Thurs to 6a Fri, @mdsp responded to 34 crashes and 23 unattended/disabled vehicles and answered 282 calls for service. All counties except Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester have snow emergency plans in effect. Follow https://t.co/jxqlSYD4wc for updated road conditions.
— MD State Police (@MDSP) February 19, 2021
That’s in addition to the 158 crashes they responded to Thursday between 4 a.m. to noon. They also responded to 93 calls for disabled or unattended vehicles.
In total, between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, troopers responded to 383 crashes and 1,277 calls for service, a state police spokesperson said Friday morning.
One of those crashes involved a Montgomery County police cruiser. A county fire department spokesperson tweeted the unoccupied vehicle was blocking the scene of a previous crash on a ramp from the inner loop of Interstate 495 to Route 355 when another vehicle hit the cruiser and tow truck. No serious injuries were reported.
For the latest road conditions, click here.MORE NEWS: More Than 1 Million COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In Maryland, Gov. Hogan Says
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!