BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Quiet but cold weather will be in store for the weekend. Temperatures will bottom out in the low- to mid-20s Friday night and only hit just above freezing on Saturday with some strong winds of between 10 and 20 miles per hour.
Saturday night will be even colder, with a low temperature of 19 degrees.
For overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, Baltimore City’s health department issued a code blue extreme cold alert.
The next chance for a wintry mix will come on Monday. It will be a very familiar story, with rain and wet snow for Baltimore and snow likely north and west of the city.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.