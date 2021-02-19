COVID IN MD:State Reports Lowest Case Rate Since November 1
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Quiet but cold weather will be in store for the weekend. Temperatures will bottom out in the low- to mid-20s Friday night and only hit just above freezing on Saturday with some strong winds of between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Saturday night will be even colder, with a low temperature of 19 degrees.

For overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, Baltimore City’s health department issued a code blue extreme cold alert.

The next chance for a wintry mix will come on Monday. It will be a very familiar story, with rain and wet snow for Baltimore and snow likely north and west of the city.

