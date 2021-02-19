BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow, sleet, wintry mix and freezing rain fell Thursday and refreezing overnight could create icy conditions Friday morning.

Most roadways are covered in a wet-looking sheen, but there’s no way to tell if it’s ice or water until you drive over it. Meteorologist Tim Williams and Marty Bass say you should expect it to be ice and suggest you delay travel until after noon if possible.

Numerous crashes were already reported during the pre-dawn hours, Kristy Breslin reported.

According to Maryland State Police, troopers responded to 34 crashes overnight, between 10 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday. That’s in addition to the more than 150 crashes they responded to Thursday morning.

From 10p Thurs to 6a Fri, @mdsp responded to 34 crashes and 23 unattended/disabled vehicles and answered 282 calls for service. All counties except Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester have snow emergency plans in effect. Follow https://t.co/jxqlSYD4wc for updated road conditions. — MD State Police (@MDSP) February 19, 2021

If you have to travel, give yourself plenty of time.

#mdwx Now that bad news I spoke of. Radar is still active. More icing, and some light snow. And where you do not see "returns" there is a mist that is freezing on contact. Conditions just barely ok enough to get out in now. Frankly I'd wait till a bit later. pic.twitter.com/YjWAEe6782 — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) February 19, 2021

A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Maryland through Friday morning, including Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.

A winter weather advisory was extended for central Maryland, including the City of Baltimore and surrounding counties, through noon. Included in the advisory are the following counties:

Anne Arundel

Baltimore County

Baltimore City

Carroll

Cecil

Frederick

Garrett

Harford

Howard

Montgomery

Prince George’s

Washington

Parts of the Eastern Shore, including the following counties, are under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. Friday:

Caroline

Kent

Queen Anne’s

Talbot

Snow changed to sleet and freezing rain much quicker than anticipated Thursday morning thanks to a layer of warm air aloft. That made for significant ice accumulation across the state.

While the bulk of the precipitation is out of our way, freezing drizzle is expected overnight as low pressure redevelops off the coast.

Keep in mind that temperatures overnight will stay below freezing so surfaces will stay icy through Friday morning.

This will mean very hazardous travel conditions.

It's another morning of ice! Crews have been working around the clock to treat city streets, but slippery conditions still exist. Use extreme caution if heading out this morning or delay your travels if possible. pic.twitter.com/lzpxTUClg0 — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) February 19, 2021

As of early Thursday afternoon, snow totals ranged significantly from just half an inch in Annapolis to nearly six inches in some spots near the Maryland/Pennsylvania state line.

The storm system will exit quickly on Friday. Quiet, but cold weather will be in store for the weekend.

#mdwx My Tweets, and posts to start this day are a good news/bad news deal. First, the good news. The sun will pop out later, and we approach 40°. The next Tweet not so good..standby pic.twitter.com/OLc1nRoXei — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) February 19, 2021

