BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many Marylanders on Friday chipped away at icy layers underneath snow from the latest round of winter weather to move through the region.

“It’s definitely frustrating. I can feel it in my back,” Christian Spence, of Hampden, said.

In Millersville, Keri Llewellyn cleared the wintry mess for a second time since the storm brought in two different rounds of precipitation.

“Getting the ice off the driveway and the stairs. I was hoping to be done yesterday, but it snowed more last night,” she said.

Others got creative with clearing away the ice like Chianti Stansbury, who sprayed a mixture of alcohol, windshield wiper fluid and water on his cars.

“Just trying to loosen it up, trying to figure out ways without being aggressive with the scraper,” Stansbury said.

The wintry weather also caused traffic headaches and numerous accidents.

Maryland State Police responded to 1,300 calls and 383 crashes between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

“It did cause a lot of damage out there. Ice is something that anyone can get into an accident with regardless of how good a driver you are,” Ron Snyder, of the Maryland State Police, said.

Drivers will want to be careful over the coming days. There could be black ice and refreezing overnight.

