Maryland WeatherIce Continues To Be A Concern Friday
By Mark Viviano
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Orioles, Dean Kremer, Local TV, mlb, Talkers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are focused on the future of the team, with high hopes on what’s ahead.

The Orioles are counting on a number of young players to carry them forward, including RHP Dean Kremer.

BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 23: Dean Kremer #64 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches in the first inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 23, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Kremer came to the Orioles when the team traded third baseman Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He made his Major League debut last season against the New York Yankees.

Kremer is back for what should be his first full season in the Big Leagues, expected to be a regular member of the starting rotation. He said that making it to the Major’s hasn’t overwhelmed him.

“Try to build on just getting better in general,” Kremer said. “Not necessarily just to pitch at the Big League level, but to better myself.”

Third baseman Rio Ruiz is another position player to report early. He joined Trey Mancini and DJ Stewart on the field Friday. The first exhibition game is a week from Sunday.