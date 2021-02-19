SARASOTA, Fla. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are focused on the future of the team, with high hopes on what’s ahead.
The Orioles are counting on a number of young players to carry them forward, including RHP Dean Kremer.
Kremer came to the Orioles when the team traded third baseman Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He made his Major League debut last season against the New York Yankees.
Kremer is back for what should be his first full season in the Big Leagues, expected to be a regular member of the starting rotation. He said that making it to the Major’s hasn’t overwhelmed him.
“Try to build on just getting better in general,” Kremer said. “Not necessarily just to pitch at the Big League level, but to better myself.”
Third baseman Rio Ruiz is another position player to report early. He joined Trey Mancini and DJ Stewart on the field Friday. The first exhibition game is a week from Sunday.