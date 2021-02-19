GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are searching for suspects in an armed carjacking at a Glen Burnie Royal Farms Thursday night.
Officers were called to the Royal Farms at 930 Cromwell Park Drive around 8:45 p.m. for a report of an armed carjacking.
The victim told police he was approached by two suspects. One pulled a knife and then pushed the victim.
His cell phone and vehicle were taken. The victim wasn't injured.
Officers canvassed the area but couldn’t find the suspects. A witness told police the suspects arrived on bikes that were later located in the parking lot.
The suspects were 5-foot-10, in their 20s and wearing dark clothing.
Northern District Detectives ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.