By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are searching for suspects in an armed carjacking at a Glen Burnie Royal Farms Thursday night.

Officers were called to the Royal Farms at 930 Cromwell Park Drive around 8:45 p.m. for a report of an armed carjacking.

The victim told police he was approached by two suspects. One pulled a knife and then pushed the victim.

His cell phone and vehicle were taken. The victim wasn’t injured.

Officers canvassed the area but couldn’t find the suspects. A witness told police the suspects arrived on bikes that were later located in the parking lot.

The suspects were 5-foot-10, in their 20s and wearing dark clothing.

Northern District Detectives ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

