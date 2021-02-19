WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen in the Woodlawn area.
Foxx Johnson was last seen in the unit block of Wyndmoor Place wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and sneakers.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-307-2020 or 911.
