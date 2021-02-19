Maryland WeatherIce Continues To Be A Concern Friday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen in the Woodlawn area.

Foxx Johnson was last seen in the unit block of Wyndmoor Place wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and sneakers.

Foxx Johnson. Credit: Baltimore County Police

Anyone with information should call police at 410-307-2020 or 911.

