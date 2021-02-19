GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County couple faces multiple federal charges stemming from a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said.
Andrew Joseph Trimmer, 32, and Alicia Marie Walls, 28, both of Bowie, are both charged in the conspiracy. Trimmer had previously been charged late last year, but a superseding indictment returned this week added Walls and more charges for Trimmer.READ MORE: Man Accused Of Fentanyl Possession, Assaulting Officer
The indictment alleges the couple conspired to distribute fentanyl from May 2018 to September 25, 2020. On September 25, law enforcement officers found Trimmer living in a hotel near the Bowie Towne Center and tried to arrest him. After they identified themselves as law enforcement, Trimmer, who the officers found sitting in his vehicle at the hotel, fled.
According to the indictment, Trimmer assaulted a federal law enforcement officer and resisted arrest even after being tased. He was eventually arrested at a nearby fast-food restaurant.
Trimmer and Walls are also accused of distributing fentanyl that resulted in two overdoses. One overdose happened in May 2018 and the other in October 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
