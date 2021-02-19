COVID IN MD:State Reports Lowest Case Rate Since November 1
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Passengers looking to get a COVID-19 test before their next flight will soon have the opportunity to do so at two regional airports.

Reagan National and Dulles International said they will offer both PCR and rapid testing beginning in early March.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

It’s due to a contract between the airports and health and wellness company XpresCheck.

While the tests are typically covered by insurance, passengers should expect some out-of-pocket costs ranging from $75 to $200.

WJZ reached out to BWI Airport to see if they would offer COVID-19 testing. A spokesperson said it is something the airport is considering, but there are no details at this time.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff