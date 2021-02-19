WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Passengers looking to get a COVID-19 test before their next flight will soon have the opportunity to do so at two regional airports.
Reagan National and Dulles International said they will offer both PCR and rapid testing beginning in early March.
It’s due to a contract between the airports and health and wellness company XpresCheck.
While the tests are typically covered by insurance, passengers should expect some out-of-pocket costs ranging from $75 to $200.
WJZ reached out to BWI Airport to see if they would offer COVID-19 testing. A spokesperson said it is something the airport is considering, but there are no details at this time.
