SAINT LEONARD, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are searching for a female suspect in connection to two Calvert County robberies.

Police already arrested two other suspects in the case — John Francis Dorsey, 68, of Lexington Park and Ricky Ricardo Buck, 32, of Lusby. They were both charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery. They were taken to the Calvert County Detention Center while they await their appearance in court.

Now, they continue to look for 40-year-old Shuree Sinese Weems of Lusby. There’s an active warrant for her arrest.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, a woman wearing a pink shirt and red scarf attempted a strong-arm robbery of a liquor store in the 3500 block of Williams Wharf Road in Saint Leonard. Police think the cashier opened the register when the woman jumped over the counter and tried to grab the money from the register. A struggle ensued.

The woman then allegedly punched the cashier and fled the store. She was last seen getting into the passenger side of a white Ford F-150 displaying Maryland tags “9DC1018.” The driver then fled the scene.

Then just 10 minutes later, a similar incident was reported at a gas station in the 11,000 block of HG Trueman Road in Lusby. The same suspect entered the store and jumped over the counter when the cashier opened the register, state police said.

Again she grabbed the cash and fled in a white Ford F-150.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office located the white Ford F-150 in front of a liquor store in the 13,000 block of HG Trueman Road in Solomons. Two men inside the truck were taken into custody.

The identity of the female suspect, Weems, was revealed during the investigation. The search continues for Weems.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding Weems’ whereabouts to contact the Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400. All callers may remain confidential.

