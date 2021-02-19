Hi Everyone!
TGIF!READ MORE: Police Investigating Armed Carjacking At Glen Burnie Royal Farms
As we start this working man’s and working woman’s “Christmas Day” — I mean really that is what Friday’s feel like in the biz world to be honest — the weather just kept deteriorating.
Overnight sleet, freezing rain and a mist that was freezing on contact, turned the start of this day into an immediate pain.
Advisories were extended out to noon, that is how problematic life got.
By the afternoon, temps will get to the upper thirties, albeit under could skies early on, but maybe a sunset later. That would be nice.READ MORE: Maryland State Police Responded To More Than 30 Crashes Overnight
No change in the weekend outlook, still sunny and seasonally cold. But not just good news but GREAT news is on the way.
By the time we get to Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday temps will be 49°,56 and 54° and that mild comes with sunshine.
And that combo will do a body and mind good.
TGIF ain’t it the truth!MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Slick Conditions A Concern Friday, Defer Travel If You Can
MB!