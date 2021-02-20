OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in Owings Mills on Saturday.
Baltimore County Police officers responded to a disturbance on Park Heights Avenue near Walnut Avenue.
Officers spent hours working to get the individual to leave the home. Police said they were able to get the person into custody without incident.
No further information has been provided at this time.
