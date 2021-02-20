Maryland WeatherChilly Weekend Continues, Wintry Weather Possible Monday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eight people were taken to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning after they were found sick inside of a Brooklyn rowhome Saturday night, according to Baltimore City Firefighter Union IAFF Local 734.

Baltimore City Firefighter Union IAFF Local 734 said crews found multiple sick patients inside of a rowhome in Brooklyn.

The carbon monoxide level was greater than 280 ppm.

The rowhomes were evacuated, Baltimore City Firefighter Union IAFF Local 734 said.

Eight people in various conditions were taken to area hospitals for carbon monoxide poisoning.

BGE is on the scene turning off the furnace.

No further information has been provided at this time.

CBS Baltimore Staff