BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eight people were taken to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning after they were found sick inside of a Brooklyn rowhome Saturday night, according to Baltimore City Firefighter Union IAFF Local 734.
Baltimore City Firefighter Union IAFF Local 734 said crews found multiple sick patients inside of a rowhome in Brooklyn.
The carbon monoxide level was greater than 280 ppm.
⚠️HAZMAT W/ MULTIPLE PATIENTS⚠️
200 blk E Pontiac Av 21225#Brooklyn@PhyliciaPorter_#BCFDEMS found multiple sick patients in row home, request 5 medic units + #BMORESBravest #BCFDHazMat. Carbon monoxide level >280ppm found. Homes evacuated. Conditions of patients unknown. pic.twitter.com/itBhzbOhZ5
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) February 21, 2021
The rowhomes were evacuated, Baltimore City Firefighter Union IAFF Local 734 said.
⚠️HAZMAT W/ MULTIPLE PATIENTS U/D⚠️
200 blk E Pontiac Av 21225#Brooklyn@PhyliciaPorter_
Source was malfunctioning furnace. Total of 8 patients going to hospitals for CO poisoning in various conditions. @MyBGE on scene turning off the furnace.
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) February 21, 2021
Eight people in various conditions were taken to area hospitals for carbon monoxide poisoning.
BGE is on the scene turning off the furnace.
No further information has been provided at this time.
