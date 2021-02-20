BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP/WJZ) — Santi Aldama scored 27 points as Loyola defeated Lehigh 75-47 on Saturday.
Aldama also recorded seven rebounds.READ MORE: 2 Men Killed, Another Injured In Triple Shooting In Capitol Heights, Police Say
Luke Johnson scored 10 points for the Greyhound (3-7, 3-7 Patriot League), who snapped their five-game road losing streak.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Cold Temperatures, Strong Winds In Store For Weekend
Golden Dike grabbed eight rebounds and distributed six assists in the win.
Nic Lynch had 15 points for the Mountain Hawks (3-8, 3-8), Ben Li added 13 points and Evan Taylor snared 11 rebounds.MORE NEWS: Jimmy's Famous Seafood Partners With NFL QB Deshaun Watson To Help Feed Families In Baltimore
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)