By CBS Baltimore Staff
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP/WJZ) — Santi Aldama scored 27 points as Loyola defeated Lehigh 75-47 on Saturday.

Aldama also recorded seven rebounds.

Luke Johnson scored 10 points for the Greyhound (3-7, 3-7 Patriot League), who snapped their five-game road losing streak.

Golden Dike grabbed eight rebounds and distributed six assists in the win.

Nic Lynch had 15 points for the Mountain Hawks (3-8, 3-8), Ben Li added 13 points and Evan Taylor snared 11 rebounds.

