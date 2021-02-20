ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a suspicious death.
Police say officers found a 35-year-old man with injures on Church Street near Franklin Street.READ MORE: UMD Requiring Students To Sequester-In-Place Until Feb. 27 After Spike In COVID-19 Cases
The victim has been identified as Bayron Moran.READ MORE: New Jollibee Location Set To Open In 2 Weeks At Westfield Wheaton Mall
The Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, but homicide detectives are investigating.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Increase Slightly Saturday
Anyone with information in this case should contact police immediately.