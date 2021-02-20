Maryland WeatherChilly Weekend Continues, Wintry Weather Possible Monday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMRetirement Smart TV
    12:05 AMNCIS
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    02:05 AMMajor Crimes
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Anne Arundel County police, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Suspicious death, Talkers

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a suspicious death.

Police say officers found a 35-year-old man with injures on Church Street near Franklin Street.

READ MORE: UMD Requiring Students To Sequester-In-Place Until Feb. 27 After Spike In COVID-19 Cases

The victim has been identified as Bayron Moran.

READ MORE: New Jollibee Location Set To Open In 2 Weeks At Westfield Wheaton Mall

The Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, but homicide detectives are investigating.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Increase Slightly Saturday

Anyone with information in this case should contact police immediately.

CBS Baltimore Staff