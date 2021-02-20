ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added 763 new COVID-19 cases Saturday as hospitalizations and positivity rate increased slightly, data from the state’s health department shows.
The state added 20 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 7,515.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Cold Temperatures, Strong Winds In Store For Weekend
Thirty-three more people were hospitalized Saturday, increasing the total to 1,049. Of those, 744 were in acute care and 272 were in intensive care.
The positivity rate increased slightly to 4.17%, down from 4.12% on Friday.
Since the pandemic began, 7,622,654 COVID-19 tests have been conducted; from those tests, 2,956,317 people have tested negative.READ MORE: Boxer Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Was Driver In November Hit-And-Run Crash In Baltimore That Led To Multiple Injuries, Police Report Shows
A total of 1,044,590 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in the state, 717,739 of which were first doses and 326,851 of which are second doses. The health department reported Saturday morning that 10,854 new first dose vaccinations and 20,687 new second dose vaccinations have been administered in the past 24 hours.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,382
|(196)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|35,040
|(507)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|39,785
|(846)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|49,977
|(1,213)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,611
|(66)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,016
|(18)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,423
|(203)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,971
|(115)
|2*
|Charles
|8,714
|(151)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,287
|(42)
|1*
|Frederick
|16,659
|(257)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,833
|(58)
|1*
|Harford
|12,262
|(227)
|4*
|Howard
|15,505
|(210)
|6*
|Kent
|1,104
|(40)
|2*
|Montgomery
|62,336
|(1,350)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|71,993
|(1,274)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,535
|(37)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,984
|(112)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,362
|(30)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,844
|(31)
|0*
|Washington
|12,203
|(245)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,685
|(141)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,226
|(90)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(56)
|0*
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|18,625
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|35,771
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|68,153
|(34)
|1*
|30-39
|64,634
|(75)
|6*
|40-49
|57,079
|(204)
|5*
|50-59
|56,740
|(569)
|24*
|60-69
|38,363
|(1,190)
|18*
|70-79
|21,864
|(1,907)
|36*
|80+
|14,508
|(3,524)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|196,788
|(3,619)
|89*
|Male
|178,949
|(3,896)
|93*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):MORE NEWS: More Than 1 Million COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In Maryland, Gov. Hogan Says
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|107,295
|(2,591)
|65*
|Asian (NH)
|8,427
|(262)
|7*
|White (NH)
|129,550
|(3,838)
|95*
|Hispanic
|60,735
|(689)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|17,651
|(75)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,079
|(60)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.