MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A young chef in Montgomery County has found a sweet way to give back.
It’s called Cupcakes With Purpose.
Jay Rosenthal started the business back in 2019, combining his love of baking with his desire to give back.
For every order of cupcakes purchased, he lets his customers chose a charity of their choice to give back to.
Cupcakes With Purpose has more than 35 flavors of cupcakes, plus liquor-infused ones.
So far, he’s donated thousands of dollars to charities nationwide.
