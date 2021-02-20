TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Jahlil Jenkins had 24 points as Fairleigh Dickinson narrowly defeated Mount St. Mary’s 76-71 in overtime on Saturday.
Brandon Rush had 15 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (8-13, 7-8 Northeast Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Joe Munden Jr. added 14 points and nine rebounds. Brandon Powell had 12 points and six rebounds.READ MORE: 2 Men Killed, Another Injured In Triple Shooting In Capitol Heights, Police Say
Deandre Thomas had 15 points for the Mountaineers (8-10, 7-7). Nana Opoku added 11 points and seven rebounds. Mezie Offurum had 11 points.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Cold Temperatures, Strong Winds In Store For Weekend
Damian Chong Qui made a 3-pointer for Mount St. Mary’s with five seconds left in regulation to force overtime.MORE NEWS: Jimmy's Famous Seafood Partners With NFL QB Deshaun Watson To Help Feed Families In Baltimore
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)