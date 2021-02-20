Maryland WeatherChilly Weekend Continues, Wintry Mix Possible Monday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood partnered with NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson to help feed families in Baltimore.

The free food giveaway was held at Jimmy’s on Holabird Avenue on Saturday.

The food boxes included milk, eggs, produce and protein.

In all, 350 boxes were handed out.

