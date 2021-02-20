BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood partnered with NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson to help feed families in Baltimore.
The free food giveaway was held at Jimmy's on Holabird Avenue on Saturday.
The food boxes included milk, eggs, produce and protein.
In all, 350 boxes were handed out.