Maryland WeatherChilly Weekend Ahead
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Maryland weather forecast, Talkers, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Quiet but cold weather will be in store for the weekend. Temperatures will only hit just above freezing on Saturday with some strong winds of between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Saturday night will be even colder, with a low temperature of 19 degrees.

For overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, Baltimore City’s health department issued a code blue extreme cold alert.

The next chance for a wintry mix will come on Monday. It will be a very familiar story, with rain and wet snow for Baltimore and snow likely north and west of the city.

