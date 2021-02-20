BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Quiet but cold weather will be in store for the weekend. Temperatures will only hit just above freezing on Saturday with some strong winds of between 10 and 20 miles per hour.
Saturday night will be even colder, with a low temperature of 19 degrees.
For overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, Baltimore City’s health department issued a code blue extreme cold alert.
Quite the warm up in store! We have a cold but dry weekend, followed by a wintry mix on Monday, followed by spring like temps on Wednesday! Also, I feel my Valentine's Day graphics didn't get enough air time so they'll be in full force until the end of the month. #WJZ #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/dpqH9rCM8p
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) February 20, 2021
The next chance for a wintry mix will come on Monday. It will be a very familiar story, with rain and wet snow for Baltimore and snow likely north and west of the city.
