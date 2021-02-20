TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Despite many restaurants struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, Baltimore County is welcoming a new eatery.
A new Shake Shack location opened in Towson Saturday.
It will feature a walk-up window on the Towson Circle, along with indoor and outdoor dining.
County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the opening shows that Baltimore County is a great spot to open a new business, even during these tough times.
"In the midst of a global pandemic, when so many people are still looking for work and looking for hope, I think it sends a signal that in Towson and in Baltimore County, we're not only sustaining our business community, we're opening up new businesses," he said.
To help the local community, Shake Shack donated $1 for every sandwich sold Saturday to the Student Support Network.