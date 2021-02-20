Maryland WeatherChilly Weekend Continues, Wintry Weather Possible Monday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMRetirement Smart TV
    12:05 AMNCIS
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    02:05 AMMajor Crimes
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Local TV, Maryland News, Shake Shack, Talkers, Towson Circle

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Despite many restaurants struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, Baltimore County is welcoming a new eatery.

A new Shake Shack location opened in Towson Saturday.

READ MORE: UMD Requiring Students To Sequester-In-Place Until Feb. 27 After Spike In COVID-19 Cases

It will feature a walk-up window on the Towson Circle, along with indoor and outdoor dining.

READ MORE: New Jollibee Location Set To Open In 2 Weeks At Westfield Wheaton Mall

County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the opening shows that Baltimore County is a great spot to open a new business, even during these tough times.

“In the midst of a global pandemic, when so many people are still looking for work and looking for hope, I think it sends a signal that in Towson and in Baltimore County, we’re not only sustaining our business community, we’re opening up new businesses,” he said.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Increase Slightly Saturday

To help the local community, Shake Shack donated $1 for every sandwich sold Saturday to the Student Support Network.

CBS Baltimore Staff