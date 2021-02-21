BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Opening a business can be hard. Opening one during a pandemic adds to the difficulty, but Club and Cycle found a way and powered through.

The cycle club in Windsor Mill has been finding ways to pedal through the pandemic.

“I’m in love with spin, I could do this every day,” said Belinda McGlotten, Club and Cycle.

But it hasn’t been easy, as Jennell St. John and Belinda McGlotten opened their doors just as things were shutting down.

“We know our why. She loves people, I love to spin, so we know that it’s important for us to push forward,” McGlotten said.

Even after an executive order was announced prohibiting in-person classes, just weeks before they were set to open, they found a way.

“So we started out with virtual classes, then we did bike rentals, so we delivered bikes to peoples homes, so even thought the pandemic we’ve stayed open in some shape, form or fashion,” McGlotten said.

When they finally transitioned to in-person classes, they did so outside before moving into a warehouse to give their students more room to spread out.

“We just try to make people feel as comfortable as we can,” St. John said. “Like we have a disinfectant machine that we spray down the bikes before and after each class.”

Their customers appreciate the work they put in to keep them safe and riding.

“It means everything. If we couldn’t work out with coronavirus, you could go sideways real fast in this environment so I’m glad they’ve taken the precautions to keep things going,” said cycler Rufus Davis.

And knowing they can provide this type of space to their clients means a lot to these two dedicated women.

“We have Covid protocol in place, we wear masks, we spray or bikes so they feel safe here, they feel welcomes here, they feel valued here, each time they come through out doors, and that’s important to us,” they said.