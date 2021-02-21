ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added 618 new COVID-19 cases Sunday as hospitalizations and the positivity rate decreased, according to data from the State Department of Health.

These new cases reported today brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 376,355.

Maryland also added 18 new deaths, bringing the total to 7,533.

Seventy-six less people were hospitalized, decreasing the total to 937. Of those, 689 were in acute care and 284 were in intensive care.

The positivity rate decreased slightly to 4.08%, down from 4.17% Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, 7,654,818 COVID-19 tests have been conducted; of those, 2,960,703 returned negative results.

A total of 1,067,346 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in the state, 728,551 of which were first doses and 338,795 of which are second doses.

The State Department of Health reported Sunday morning that 10,812 new first dose vaccinations and 11,944 new second dose vaccinations have been administered in the past 24 hours.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,391 (196) 1* Anne Arundel 35,094 (507) 14* Baltimore City 39,839 (846) 21* Baltimore County 50,063 (1,214) 34* Calvert 3,613 (66) 1* Caroline 2,017 (18) 0* Carroll 7,434 (203) 5* Cecil 4,972 (115) 2* Charles 8,733 (151) 2* Dorchester 2,301 (42) 1* Frederick 16,691 (258) 9* Garrett 1,833 (58) 1* Harford 12,285 (227) 4* Howard 15,519 (210) 6* Kent 1,105 (40) 2* Montgomery 62,436 (1,351) 45* Prince George’s 72,122 (1,276) 29* Queen Anne’s 2,546 (37) 1* St. Mary’s 5,001 (112) 0* Somerset 2,365 (30) 0* Talbot 1,847 (31) 0* Washington 12,232 (245) 3* Wicomico 6,689 (141) 0* Worcester 3,227 (90) 1* Data not available 0 (69) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 18,677 (3) 0* 10-19 35,859 (6) 1* 20-29 68,258 (34) 1* 30-39 64,736 (75) 6* 40-49 57,163 (204) 5* 50-59 56,822 (569) 24* 60-69 38,419 (1,193) 18* 70-79 21,895 (1,915) 36* 80+ 14,526 (3,531) 91* Data not available 0 (3) 0* Female 197,118 (3,629) 89* Male 179,237 (3,904) 93* Unknown 0 () 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 107,496 (2,591) 65* Asian (NH) 8,444 (262) 7* White (NH) 129,833 (3,842) 95* Hispanic 60,808 (691) 15* Other (NH) 17,674 (75) 0* Data not available 52,100 (72) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.