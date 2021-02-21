FREDERICK (WJZ) — A man was shot in Frederick earlier Sunday evening, police said.
Frederick police responded to the 900 block of Mosby Drive for a report of a firearm discharge at around 4:10 p.m.READ MORE: Older Baltimore Adults Can Call This Community COVID Vaccine Registration Hotline
They found a man who had been shot in the upper body. He was taken to a local trauma facility with non-life threatening injuries.READ MORE: Baltimore Man Recounts Moments After Engine Failure On United Airlines Flight 328 To Denver
Witnesses said as the man parked his car, the suspect pulled up and discharged a firearm in his direction. The suspect left in a silver sedan.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Another Cold Day, Wintry Weather In Monday Forecast
Police are asking anyone who was in the area and saw anything unusual or who may have cameras in that area to contact them.