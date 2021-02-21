Maryland WeatherCold Weekend Continues, Wintry Weather Possible Monday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
FREDERICK (WJZ) — A man was shot in Frederick earlier Sunday evening, police said.

Frederick police responded to the 900 block of Mosby Drive for a report of a firearm discharge at around 4:10 p.m.

They found a man who had been shot in the upper body. He was taken to a local trauma facility with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses said as the man parked his car, the suspect pulled up and discharged a firearm in his direction. The suspect left in a silver sedan.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area and saw anything unusual or who may have cameras in that area to contact them.

