BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You may want to keep your coat handy for the remainder of the weekend. Maryland is in for another cold day to end the weekend!
Temperatures will only hit 38 degrees, with winds northwest to southeast at five miles-per-hour.
the Baltimore City Health Department issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.
The high-temperature Saturday topped out at 33 degrees, while the overnight-temperature bottomed out at 19 degrees.
The next chance for wintry weather will come Monday. It will be a very familiar story, with rain and wet snow for Baltimore and snow likely north and west of the City.
