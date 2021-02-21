Maryland WeatherWintry Mix Falling In Parts Of Maryland Monday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WHEATON, Md. (WJZ) — A new Jollibee location is set to open in two weeks at Westfield Wheaton Mall in Montgomery County.

Westfield Wheaton posted the news on Instagram Saturday. It’s the first location in Maryland.

“There are reasons to be jolly this morning!! @jollibeeus will be opening their doors in two weeks!!” the post said.

Jollibee is a Filipino fast-food chain with 37 stores in the US, and 1,300 stores across the globe.

