UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Maryland, state police said.

The accident happened shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday in Prince George’s County.

Investigators said a Honda Civic was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 when it hit a Hyundai Sonata.

A 31-year-old woman driving the Honda and a 53-year-old woman driving the Hyundai were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities were withholding their names pending notification of family members.
The crash remains under investigation.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)