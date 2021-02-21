UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Maryland, state police said.
The accident happened shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday in Prince George's County.
Investigators said a Honda Civic was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 when it hit a Hyundai Sonata.
A 31-year-old woman driving the Honda and a 53-year-old woman driving the Hyundai were pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities were withholding their names pending notification of family members.
The crash remains under investigation.
