Maryland WeatherCold Weekend Continues, Wintry Weather Possible Monday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting in Glen Burnie on Sunday.

They found one victim with injuries on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard near Normandy Drive.

Another person is believed to be injured with a graze wound or shrapnel. Police said both victims should be alright.

CBS Baltimore Staff