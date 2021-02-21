GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting in Glen Burnie on Sunday.
They found one victim with injuries on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard near Normandy Drive.

#Shooting B&A Blvd. near Normandy Drive. One person struck and suffering from what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. Another party injured (unknown graze or shrapnel) also believed to be not life threatening. Please call 410-222-8610 with any information.
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) February 21, 2021
Another person is believed to be injured with a graze wound or shrapnel. Police said both victims should be alright.