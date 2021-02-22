COVID-19 In MDPositivity Rate Below 4%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in a November assault in Baltimore that led to a man’s death, city police said Monday night.

Police arrested Alante Batson in the 4100 block of Patterson Avenue on Saturday. Batson was wanted in the deadly assault of 40-year-old Dionte Green on November 25.

Alante Batson. Credit: Baltimore Police

Green died on December 2, a week after the assault, police said. Earlier this month, his death was determined to have been caused by complications of blunt force trauma from the assault.

Homicide detectives quickly identified Batson as the suspect, police said.

Batson is behind held without bail on a first-degree murder charge.

CBS Baltimore Staff