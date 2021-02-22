BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city leaders are set to give an update on a fire and explosion that rocked a neighborhood in October.
The fire in the 4600 block of Lanier Avenue in October left five people, including two children, hurt.
Mayor Brandon Scott and Fire Chief Niles Ford are scheduled to hold a news conference at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.
