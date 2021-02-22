TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are warning seniors about burglars preying on the community.
The criminals are posing as roofers, tree trimmers and even utility workers. Police said recently, they've been wearing bogus ID badges when approaching unsuspecting homeowners,
The burglars will often claim there's a problem inside the victim's home and they need to inspect it. Instead, police said, they will take off with cash, jewelry and electronics.
In the most recent string of burglaries, police said the suspects have been driving a gray pick-up truck.
