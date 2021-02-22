ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 611 new coronavirus cases as the statewide positivity rate drops below 4% for the first time since November.
It now stands at 3.91%, down 0.17 since Sunday. there are now 376,966 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in Maryland. Seventeen more Marylanders have died in the last 24 hours, a total of 7,550.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Up To 3 Inches Of Snow Reported As Storm Moves Out Of Maryland
Hospitalizations remain below 1,000 though they jumped up by 19 overnight. ICU beds continue to drop, now at 276 with 716 in acute care.
Maryland conducted 22,188 coronavirus tests in the last day, with 3,993 testing negative. They have administered over 7.6 million tests since the pandemic began in the state.
Phase 1C continues this week. Maryland has administered 1,087,086 doses, with 737,339 total first doses and 349,747 second doses. Of those, 8,788 first doses and 10,952 second doses were given in the last 24 hours.READ MORE: Former UPS Driver Turned Philanthropist Calvin Tyler Gives Morgan State $20M For Scholarships
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maryland (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,393
|(196)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|35,166
|(508)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|39,899
|(846)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|50,132
|(1,217)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,620
|(66)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,021
|(18)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,447
|(203)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,974
|(115)
|2*
|Charles
|8,751
|(151)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,306
|(42)
|1*
|Frederick
|16,715
|(258)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,835
|(58)
|1*
|Harford
|12,309
|(227)
|4*
|Howard
|15,568
|(210)
|6*
|Kent
|1,105
|(40)
|2*
|Montgomery
|62,523
|(1,353)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|72,250
|(1,278)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,549
|(37)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,011
|(112)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,365
|(30)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,851
|(31)
|0*
|Washington
|12,249
|(245)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,698
|(141)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,229
|(90)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(78)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|18,716
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|35,954
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|68,380
|(34)
|1*
|30-39
|64,832
|(75)
|6*
|40-49
|57,241
|(204)
|5*
|50-59
|56,909
|(573)
|24*
|60-69
|38,475
|(1,196)
|18*
|70-79
|21,920
|(1,917)
|36*
|80+
|14,539
|(3,539)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|197,441
|(3,637)
|89*
|Male
|179,525
|(3,913)
|93*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and EthnicityMORE NEWS: All Lanes Blocked On Outer Loop Of I-695 For Multi-Vehicle Crash
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|107,690
|(2,593)
|65*
|Asian (NH)
|8,461
|(262)
|7*
|White (NH)
|130,102
|(3,847)
|95*
|Hispanic
|60,862
|(692)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|17,710
|(75)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,141
|(81)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.