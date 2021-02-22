FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a multi-vehicle accident Monday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened near the 6100 block of Green Valley Road in New Market around 10:45 a.m.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Up To 3 Inches Of Snow Reported As Storm Moves Out Of Maryland
The status of the deputy was unknown at this time.
Route 75 remains shut down and it is unknown when it’ll be reopened.
— Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) February 22, 2021
The FCSO asks anyone with information related to this incident to call 301-600-1046.