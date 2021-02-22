Maryland WeatherUp To 3 Inches Of Snow Reported, Wintry Mix To Transition To Rain By Afternoon
By CBS Baltimore Staff
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a multi-vehicle accident Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened near the 6100 block of Green Valley Road in New Market around 10:45 a.m.

The status of the deputy was unknown at this time.

Route 75 remains shut down and it is unknown when it’ll be reopened.

The FCSO asks anyone with information related to this incident to call 301-600-1046.

