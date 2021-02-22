BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man was shot in the thigh in Fells Point Monday evening, city police said.
The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of South Caroline Street. When officers got to the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.READ MORE: 10% Of Baltimore City Population Received At Least One Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Officials Say, Urge Patience
Police said he was taken to a hospital for treatment.READ MORE: Maryland Will Be Epicenter Of This Year's 'Cicada-Palooza'
Investigators believe the incident was targeted, but police did not release information about a possible shooter or shooters.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.MORE NEWS: Maryland State Police Respond To 131 Crashes Monday Morning As Winter Storm Brings Snow, Sleet
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.