By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man was shot in the thigh in Fells Point Monday evening, city police said.

The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of South Caroline Street. When officers got to the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

Police said he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted, but police did not release information about a possible shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

